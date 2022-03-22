0
GFA meet Kotoko and Hearts of Oak supporters leadership ahead of Ghana vs Nigeria game

Tue, 22 Mar 2022

The Ghana Football Association have met the Supporters Leadership of both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko ahead of the Black Stars game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana and Nigeria will renew their rivalry in West Africa as the two powerhouses fight for a slot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The first encounter will come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The GFA as part of their stakeholder's engagement have met the Supporter's Leadership of the two biggest clubs in Ghana and have tasked them to help raise awareness of the game as the Black Stars will need their 12th man against Nigeria on Friday.

GFA President, Kurt Okraku who received the delegation on behalf of the association urged them to preach oneness and the love for Ghana as we are at war with the Super Eagles.

They capped the meeting with some of the most popular Ghana unity songs.

Meanwhile, Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo has named his 27-man squad for the clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

