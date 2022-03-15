0
GFA meets formal players to discuss welfare of players in the domestic leagues

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 15 At 6.jpeg GFA officials with some former Ghana players

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, and some other top officials on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, held a meeting with some selected former players to discuss the welfare of players in the domestic league.

In a Facebook post, Kurt Okraku has disclosed that the meeting ended successfully.

Besides GFA Exco member Sammy Anim Addo who was present at the meeting, Sammy Kuffour, Antony Baffoe, Augustine Arhinful, Ibrahim Tanko, and some others represented the ex-Black Stars players that attended the meeting.

Reports gathered indicate that there were deliberations on not just the welfare of male players but for the women as well.

In addition, there were discussions to map up a strategy to help the Black Stars overcome the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoff round of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

