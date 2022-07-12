0
GFA must allow former players to get close to the Black Stars - Laryea Kingson

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingson says that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) must bring closer to the Black star former players.

He says that when legends who played for the national team get closer it serves as a source of motivation for most players.

Kingson cites the Senegal example where most of their former players were around the team when they won their first-ever AFCON trophy in 2021 in Cameroon.

"Yes, It's very very necessary. You know when former players, when the current players see them around the team like Senegal did in the Nations Cup in Cameroon, you can see El Hadji Diouf, Khalilou Fadiga and all those people around the team, it's a motivation to the young ones," Kingston said

"Not only them going there (World Cup), you attach ex-players that can add value to the squad in terms of former players that are into coaching. They can do opponent scouting and bring feedback to the team. I think it works a lot."

"Now modern football, opponent analysis is very very important. If you can pick two former players that are capable to scout opposing teams and bring the feedback to the team, I think it's a plus to the team," he added.

"Before you go and meet the opponent, you know everything about the opponent. You have a clear idea, the plan to tackle the opponent so I think it's very important that they associate most of the former players not just former players but players that can bring value to help the team function."

