GFA must clean the football system to attract sponsors - Sam George

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure proper measures are put in place to ensure the Ghana Premier League attracts sponsors.

The Ghana topflight has struggled to attract sponsorship following the abrupt termination of the Zylofon Cash deal.



According to the lawmaker, investors would come on board to sponsor the domestic league if the GFA put proper measures in place to develop the league including refereeing in the various leagues in the country.



“I would support calls for investments into the Premier League on one condition, that if the FA would do the right things, and the right things mean we can’t invest money in a league where the referees are substandard, referees make all kinds of dubious calls," Mr. George said as reported by GNA.

According to the Member of Parliament, the GPL was not attracting investors due to poor facilities including pitches.



“You can’t just throw money into a league where at times people are fixing matches, you can see that something fishy and funny is going on, the league needs to be cleaned up to attract investors,” he said.



The outspoken MP entreated the GFA to fix the issues in the GPL to attract investments, saying, “When you have world-class officiating when you have proper structures at the GFA, it would automatically attract investments, for example, the penalty awarded against Hearts of Oak against Kotoko, how is that a penalty.”