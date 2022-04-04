GFA must convince Mohammed Salisu to play for Ghana - Sam Johnson

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson is calling for the inclusion of Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu in the Black Stars regardless of his supposed unwillingness to join the team.



According to Sam Johnson, convincing Mohammed Salisu to forget whatever any individual in the football Association has done to him in the past should be a priority because the country needs all the best players available for the World Cup.



“We still need players in the team. Those who are playing better than those we currently have now in the team. Salisu is a Ghanaian and because of some reason, he doesn’t want to come. Let’s get some people to talk to him and convince him. Sometimes it is because of the way we handle them. So we have to be careful”, he told Happy FM in an interview.



“It doesn’t matter if he didn’t play in the qualifiers. It doesn’t work like that in the national team because some players laboured in the qualifiers so they should play in the World Cup. The GFA must go and talk to him, the former Accra Hearts of Oak player added.

His comments come on the back of concerns raised about his future with the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Mohammed Salisu has been chased by the Ghana Football Association for the past three years but he still insists that he is not ready yet to play for the Black Stars.



He has been invited by former coaches Kwesi Appiah, Charles Akonnor, Milovan Rajevac, and Otto Addo but still didn't honour the invitation.



