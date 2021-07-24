GFA must set up a system to tackle match-fixing - Bangbet director

The GFA is probing a match-fixing allegation in the just ended GPL season

Director for online betting company, Bangbet, Ezekiel Lamptey, has urged the Ghana Football Association to create a system to curb match-fixing in the country.

According to him, match-fixing has adverse effects on the league which could see the GFA lose a lot of revenue on its products.



He explained that even though it’s difficult to eradicate match-fixing from the system, it can be reduced to the barest minimum if there are systems to monitor games effectively.



Ezekiel Lamptey was speaking on the back of the recent match-fixing scandal in the Ghana Premier League game between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.



“The GFA should see this issue as a major one and initiate steps to fix the match-fixing scandal affecting the league. It prevents sponsorships, low attendance at the match venues, and many others, he told Joe Debrah on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

He also disclosed that match-fixing really affects the finances of betting companies as they incur a lot of costs.



“The Betting companies are also affected when games are fixed because they have to pay these huge sums of money to the winners. So it’s not something betting companies also encourage.”



“Most Betting companies do not advertise the Ghana Premier League on their platforms due to a lot of reasons like what just happened over the weekend.” he added