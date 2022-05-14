GFA must try harder to stop hooliganism - CK Akonnor

CK Akonnor, former Black Stars coach

Hooliganism in Ghana football is on the rise this season in the Ghana Premier League and the lower leagues. The Ghana Football Association embarked on a series of engagements last season to deal with the problem.

The FA collaborated with the police, media, and other stakeholders in football to deal efficiently with the rising spate of hooliganism in football. The Parliament of Ghana also stepped in to condemn the shameful acts.



In an exclusive interview with Footballghana.com former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has urged Ghana Football Association to double their efforts in stopping hooliganism in Ghana football.

"Football is to bring people together. Hooliganism is mudding the game and we must work to end the canker. Hooliganism is something we must not entertain in our football. I know the GFA are trying but they have to try harder," he said.



Several clubs have been punished by the GFA from using their home venues. Some supporters have also been arrested by the Ghana Police for engaging in violent acts.