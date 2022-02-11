GFA needs Government, vice versa - Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi says the Ghana Football Association cannot function effectively without the government just as the government also needs the FA.

Speaking on GTV’s saving our passion show, he said it is always important for the Ghana Football Association and Government to find a common ground to work together.



“Government needs the Football Association as much as the association also needs government”, said Nyantakyi



“FIFA has admonished the FA’s to cooperate with governments to develop football but interference is condemned so I will preach that as long as possible the government should tolerate and cooperate with the football association.

“The province of each of must be clearly circumscribed so government knows what they can and cannot do”.



