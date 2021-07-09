GFA notifies Manhyia over Nana Yaw Amponsah’s ban, set to be removed as Kotoko CEO

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah will in the coming hours be removed from his post after the Ghana Football Association notified the life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu about his ban.

The domestic football governing body Disciplinary Committee recently slapped the former football agent with a five-year ban.



Amponsah, who doubles as director of Division One club Phar Rangers FC, is suffering the consequences of the decision of the club to pull out of the league without just cause.



According to Article 13(3) of the GFA Division One League Regulations, all directors of a club will be banned from all football activities for five years if their clubs pull out of GFA organized competitions without a just cause.

"That the Shareholders and Directors of Phar Rangers FC on the records are hereby also banned from all football activities for a period of five (5) years effective from this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the GFA Division One League Regulations," the ruling from the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA read.



Nana Yaw Amponsah despite slapped with a ban currently hold his position as the CEO of the Kumasi based club, however, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has written the Manhyia Palace and the board of the Kumasi-based side on Thursday informing them of the decision of the Disciplinary Committee.



This has sparked frantic efforts by the Manhyia Palace and the board of the club to start the search of a new CEO as Amponsah's position has become untenable after an appeal on the stay of execution on the five-year ban was thrown out.