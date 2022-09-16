GFA officially unveil partnership with Zeepay

Kurt Okraku and Andrew Takyi Appiah

The Ghana Football Association has officially announced its partnership with fin-tech firm Zeepay.

At a brief ceremony on Friday, August 16, 2022, the President of the Ghana Football Association and Managing Director of Zeepay, Andrew Takyi Appiah signed on behalf of their respective organizations.



Kurt Okraku commended Zeepay for coming on to partner with the FA and assured that the partnership will be a successful one.



He identified the two factors fuelling the recent rise in sponsorship packages by the Ghana Football Association.



Kurt Okraku said that the FA's adherence to good governance principles such as transparency and the qualification of the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup are the factors driving the partnerships.



“We started this project two years ago to get corporate Ghana to get closer to football because of the enormous benefits that football brings. Football is the only sport that plays in over 200 countries worldwide and when it is that your football team is doing well, it becomes the biggest puller effect.

“I’m happy with the Zeepay deal and let’s continue to work hard to improve the game. Football is everywhere and we are on the rise” he said.



Andrew Takyi Appiah of Zeepay said that his outfit has been impressed by the FA preference for Ghanaians in strategic positions.



He noted that the Black Stars coach as well as other key positions are being held by Ghanaians which is a reflection of the FA's commitment to empowering Ghanaians.



He noted that this development ties in with Zeepay’s objective of empowering indigenous Ghanaian businesses.



“Football is a unifier and as a brand, we like to associate ourselves with such brands. I like the fact that GFA has been wholly Ghanaian and that our Black Stars have become very Ghanaian. I like the fact that we are sending a Ghanaian squad and we are happy to associate with them.