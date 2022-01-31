GFA officials in Germany to hold talks with Otto Addo over Black Stars job - Reports

Otto Addo was named as the first assistant coach under Rajevac

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku and other officials are in Germany for a meeting with Otto Addo over the Black Stars job, 3Sports have reported.

The country's football governing body are on a hunt for a new gaffer following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac after Ghana's early elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation [AFCON].



The GFA contingent arrived in the European country over the weekend to meet the former Ghana international whom they believe would do a better job as Black Stars coach.



Otto Addo was named as the first assistant coach under Rajevac.



He worked on part-time basis whiles he occupies his position as the assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund. It’s the reason Addo wasn’t available for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Addo sought permission to be excused from the continental showpiece because the timing wasn’t favourable.



In his absence, Ghana failed to win a game and crashed out of the competition after the first round, marking the nation’s worst-ever Afcon campaign.

Otto is GFA’s best bet to take over the job, but they have to convince him to quit Dortmund and take up the job full time according to the report.



Chris Hughton, who is a former West Ham United and Brighton manager has been in Ghana to meet government officials for the vacant job.



Hughton met the father of Callum Hudson-Odoi on Sunday afternoon. The meeting, according to reports, centred on the Chelsea winger switching from England to play for Ghana.



Reports add that Hudson-Odoi would play for Ghana on the condition that Hughton gets the job.



GFA are expected to name a new coach in February for the crucial 2022 World Cup play-offs against Nigeria in March.