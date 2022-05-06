GFA opens registration for FIFAe Nations Cup

GFA opens registration for FIFA eTrophy

The Ghana Football Association has opened registration for the FIFA eTrophy 2022 - FIFAe Nations Cup qualifiers to select top gamers to represent Ghana in the ultimate FIFAe Nations Cup.

The Pre-qualifiers will be played at partner game centers across the country. Registration closes on or before Friday, May 6, 2022 at 12:00noon.

The FIFAe Nations Tournament is in association with GFA, Esports Association Ghana and Alisa Hotels. For more information, interested gamers can call or WhatsApp Kwesi on 0272990990.