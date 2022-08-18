GFA outdoors new logo for betPawa Ghana Premier League

The new GPL logo

The euphoria for the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season is gradually building up nicely.

At the end of last season, Kumasi Asante Kotoko finished as the League champions having excelled for most parts of the campaign.



As a new dawn beckons, the Ghana FA in the off-season has announced that it has reached a deal with the betting platform, betPawa to become the official headline sponsor of the Premier League.



Ahead of the start of the campaign next month, the Ghana Football Association has today unveiled the official logo for the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

The 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to commence on the weekend of September 9 to September 11, 2022.



