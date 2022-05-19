0
Menu
Sports

GFA postpones Ashantigold vs Kotoko GPL clash

Kotoko Vs Ashgold 1 610x400 Ashantigold vs Kotoko game postponed

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the Ghana Premier League Match Day 29 fixture between AshantiGold SC and Asante Kotoko has been postponed indefinitely.

The decision follows an intelligence report and advice from the Ghana Police Service. The Miners were scheduled to play their regional rivals at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

The Ghana Football Association would announce a new date in due course. Stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story