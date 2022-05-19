GFA postpones Ashantigold vs Kotoko GPL clash

Ashantigold vs Kotoko game postponed

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the Ghana Premier League Match Day 29 fixture between AshantiGold SC and Asante Kotoko has been postponed indefinitely.

The decision follows an intelligence report and advice from the Ghana Police Service. The Miners were scheduled to play their regional rivals at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

The Ghana Football Association would announce a new date in due course. Stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.