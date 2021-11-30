GFA postpones super clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko

The Super Clash might not be played in December 2021
The GFA takes the decision to help Hearts of Oak to concentrate on their African campaign
The Phobians set to go to Algeria with a 2-0 advantage in CAF Confederation against JS Souara
The Ghana Football Association has postponed the matchday seven 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League game between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.
The game which was originally scheduled for December 10, 2021, at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium between the two most decorated clubs in Ghana, has been postponed due to Accra Hearts of Oak’s participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.
This is due to the itinerary of Hearts of Oak with respect to the 2nd leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off tie against JS Souara which makes them unable to return in good time to honour the fixture.
The Ghanaian Champions are expected to return home on Friday, December 10, 2021 – making it impossible to play the match on Sunday, December 12.
Asante Kotoko are currently leading the Ghana Premier League table with thirteen points while Accra Hearts of Oak occupies the 15th position with a game to spare.
Read the full statement from the GFA below:
Accra Hearts of Oak head into the fixture with a 2-0 advantage from the 1st leg and would hope to hang on to qualify for the Group stage of the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup.
Accra Hearts of Oak were scheduled to play their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Match Day 7 of the Premier League on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Accra Sports stadium.
A new date would be communicated in due course.
