GFA president Kurt Okraku lauds Ghana Armed Forces Coaching programme

GFA President Kurt Okraku in a group photograph with officers of the Ghana Armed Forces

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has lauded the Ghana Armed Forces for taking the initiative to give coaching education to officers of the sports unit.

He said this during the opening ceremony of a week-long License D training course for officers of the Armed Forces at the Military Academy Training school at Teshie, a suburb of Accra.



The Ghana Armed Forces thus becomes the first security institution to enrol their officers on the GFA License D platform.



‘’Our football Association has always had a good relationship with the sports unit of the Ghana Armed Forces and at a much broader level with the Armed Forces itself. President Simeon-Okraku said.



‘’The Armed Forces have over time helped us with the provision of security to make lives and property at GFA organized events. The Armed Forces have supplied men who have worked in administration, in coaching, in officiating and at times as active participants in football.



‘’So, it tells you clearly that the GFA has a good working relationship with the Armed Forces and this is a relationship we want to protect, develop and enhance to ensure that we don’t only benefit from your high levels of organization and discipline but you also benefit from our sporting ideas and believes so that you will impact positively on the football Eco-system.



‘’Capacity building must always be part of us. We must continue to strive to learn at all times.

‘’We are here for License D, but this should only be a motivation for you to go further to acquire License C, B and license A. In the time, past almost everybody that have entered into our course received the qualification to operate but now you have to earn it.



"We need to give respect to the profession and the License. That is why we will not automatically issue certificates to each one of you.



"You have to go through and be successful. Because at the end of the day you have to impart knowledge to other people and the knowledge levels must be spot on and must be the right one.



"I am glad that you are the pacesetters in this direction. I am very positive about our tomorrow because of your sacrifices today," he added.



Thirty-seven Military officers are taking part in the course which began on Monday, June 14, 2021. The GFA License D course is under the auspices of the Technical Directorate led by Bernhard Lippert with Director of Coaching education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and Instructor Maxwell Konadu steering affairs.