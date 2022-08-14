GFA president Kurt Okraku pushed the hardest for me to switch to play for Ghana – Inaki Williams

Kurt Okraku

New Ghana forward, Inaki Williams has opened up on what led to his decision to switch his Spain nationality to play for Ghana.

Last month, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced that the Athletic Bilbao forward has become eligible to play for the Black Stars.



Speaking to the Spanish press ahead of the start of the new La Liga season, Inaki Williams says beyond his family’s role, Kurt Okraku was instrumental in the process to get him to switch nationality.



“It's something I've been thinking about for many months and I've had the help of my family.



“The president of the Ghanaian federation [Kurt Okraku] is the one who pushed hardest for me to be there,” Inaki Williams said as quoted by marca.

Inaki Williams added, “Trains only run once and I got on this one, which has more good than bad.



“The decision has been mature and consensual with my family."



Next month, Inaki Williams will have his chance to play for the Black Stars when he is invited for the international friendly matches.