GFA president Kurt Okraku reveals date for release of match-fixing scandal verdict

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has revealed that the verdict of the match-fixing scandal that rocked the conclusion of the Premier League might be released this week.

The GFA was forced to sanction an investigation into an alleged match-fixing scandal at the end of the season after Ashanti Gold smashed Inter Allies FC 7-0.



After the game, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah who scored two own goals alleged that the match was fixed for betting purposes.



After months of investigations, the GFA is now looking forward to the final verdict of the matter this week.

“The recent incident of match-fixing will surely be put to rest after the investigating team presents its verdict, hopefully, this week,” GFA president Kurt Okraku said on Tuesday during the launch of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season."



Meanwhile, the leader of the football association has disclosed that his outfit is doing everything possible to ensure that no match-fixing or betting scandals rocks the upcoming football season.