GFA president Kurt Okraku tips 2021/22 GPL season to be extraordinary

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, is tipping 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season to be better than the last campaign.

According to him, he is confident the upcoming league season will be extraordinary.



"Last season was super and I am sure this season will be extraordinary. We have come a long way in putting these products together and I would like to call on clubs, referees and all the major stakeholders to come on board for us to organize a successful League season,” Kurt Okraku said at the launch of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

At the launch today, the GFA boss confirmed that the best referee for the upcoming top-flight campaign will be rewarded with a car.



The move is to get all referees to come with their A-Game when the new football season starts this weekend.