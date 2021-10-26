GFA president Kurt Okraku tips 2021/22 GPL season to be extraordinary

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, is tipping 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season to be better than the last campaign.
According to him, he is confident the upcoming league season will be extraordinary.
"Last season was super and I am sure this season will be extraordinary. We have come a long way in putting these products together and I would like to call on clubs, referees and all the major stakeholders to come on board for us to organize a successful League season,” Kurt Okraku said at the launch of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.
At the launch today, the GFA boss confirmed that the best referee for the upcoming top-flight campaign will be rewarded with a car.
The move is to get all referees to come with their A-Game when the new football season starts this weekend.
