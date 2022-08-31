GFA president cuts sod with Mr Eazi for construction of astro turf

Kurt Okraku and Mr Eazi doing the sod cutting

The Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku cuts sod with betpawa’s Mr Eazi for the construction of one astro turf at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

The sod cutting ceremony was done after the GFA’s congress which was held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.



The construction of the astroturf pitch is part of the three-year sponsorship deal that the GFA signed with betpawa as headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League.



Kurt Okraku at the ceremony disclosed that the astro turf pitch will be named after GPL headline sponsor betPawa.



The project is expected to commence in October 2022.

betPawa signed to become sponsors of the Ghana Premier League until the 2025/26 season in a deal worth six million dollars ($6m).





betPawa Park Project to commence after today’s sod-cutting #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/EwLXM6i03l — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) August 30, 2022

