1
Menu
Sports

GFA president cuts sod with Mr Eazi for construction of astro turf

Gfa Mr Eazi .jfif Kurt Okraku and Mr Eazi doing the sod cutting

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku cuts sod with betpawa’s Mr Eazi for the construction of one astro turf at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

The sod cutting ceremony was done after the GFA’s congress which was held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The construction of the astroturf pitch is part of the three-year sponsorship deal that the GFA signed with betpawa as headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League.

Kurt Okraku at the ceremony disclosed that the astro turf pitch will be named after GPL headline sponsor betPawa.

The project is expected to commence in October 2022.

betPawa signed to become sponsors of the Ghana Premier League until the 2025/26 season in a deal worth six million dollars ($6m).



JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder