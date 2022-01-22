GFA president explains how Milovan Rajevac can be sacked

Milovan Rajevac, coach of Black Stars

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku says the football body must engage its stakeholders before they can terminate the contract of Milovan Rajevac.

The Serbian coach has come under fire after Ghana’s abysmal and early exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.



The four-time AFCON champions finished bottom of Group C with a point after losing to Morocco and Comoros.



Ghana exited the competition following a 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.



The Black Stars were eliminated without winning a group game for the first time in the country’s history.



This has prompted many Ghanaians to call for the sacking of Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac as head coach.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, the GFA President called for patience to allow for analysis and consultations after Ghana’s disappointing exit from the AFCON.



“We have just come back and we have owned up to the poor performance of the team, it’s important for everyone to calm down.” He said.



“This is the time to calm so that we look at how best to fix the problems we have”



“We will analyse the entire journey to the AFCON and when we have engaged all stakeholders, we will have a clear picture of how we want to tackle the next phase of the Black Stars.



Ghana’s next international assignment will be in the World Cup Qualifiers in March this year.