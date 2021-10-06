GFA provides clarity on the Technical Hub and residence of Black Stars coach

Ghana Football Association logo

The attention of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been drawn to reportage in the media to the effect that the Technical Director of the Association has been staying at the Airport Residence given to the GFA by the Ministry to the exclusion of the Black Stars coach.

Although the Football Association had explained this issue in the past, the GFA wishes to again state the following:



That early 2020, the Association renovated the Airport House given to the Association and turned it into a Technical Hub of the Association.



That as communicated earlier, the GFA Technical Hub serves as the offices of the Technical Directorate of the GFA, as well as the offices for all the National Team coaches - from the U-15 National Team to the Senior National Teams for both the Men and Women.



Thus, the Technical Hub serves as the office of the Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Director of Coaching Education Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah, a Video Analyst and the Officer for Youth Talent Identification and an Administrative Officer.

The current Head Coach of the Black Stars also has an office in the Technical Hub.



It must be repeated that the Technical Director does not use the GFA Technical Hub as his residence. Mr Lippert’s residence is at a different place and is funded with FIFA development fund the same way as the current Black Stars coach’s residence is also financed by the GFA.



The Association wishes to reiterate once again that the Technical Hub is a place designated to host meetings and engagements for all the National Teams coaches and the Technical brains of the Association to plan and execute the Technical policy of the Association, including but not limited to the various training under the New CAF Coaching Convention – Refresher Courses for Licence A, B and C holders, new Coaching Training for CAF Pro, A and B Licences, GFA Licence C and D, and Beach Soccer Coaches, Training for Masseurs, Sports Medics etc.



The Association remain grateful for the support to build a strong Technical Hub for the development of football in Ghana.