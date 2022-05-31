GFA reconstitutes Futsal League Committee

File photo

The Executive Council of the GFA has appointed a 5-member committee to organise and develop a futsal league in the country

Members of the committee are:Nat Markwei Korley(Chairman), Elvis Herman Hesse(Vice Chairman), Nana Gyambibi Coker(Member), Ebo Kwaitoo(Member) and Fred Tindani(Member).



The committee also has the responsibility of bringing the required innovation to deliver great competition to its patrons and promulgate policies and programs for implementation by the competition department of the GFA.

The Futsal committee is further mandated to ensure that sponsors, partners and all stakeholders of Futsal competition derive the desired benefit for the resource they invest into the event.