0
Menu
Sports

GFA reconstitutes Futsal League Committee

Futsal.jpeg File photo

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Executive Council of the GFA has appointed a 5-member committee to organise and develop a futsal league in the country

Members of the committee are:Nat Markwei Korley(Chairman), Elvis Herman Hesse(Vice Chairman), Nana Gyambibi Coker(Member), Ebo Kwaitoo(Member) and Fred Tindani(Member).

The committee also has the responsibility of bringing the required innovation to deliver great competition to its patrons and promulgate policies and programs for implementation by the competition department of the GFA.

The Futsal committee is further mandated to ensure that sponsors, partners and all stakeholders of Futsal competition derive the desired benefit for the resource they invest into the event.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto
Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details
I lost after paying GH¢1,000 to each delegate – Asare Bediako
Agyapong once spoke about govt officials who own state lands
Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions
Cabinet rejects price-control mechanism - Gabby hints
Gunshot wound exposes runaway armed robber
How Ben Ephson wrongly predicted another election in Ghana
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011