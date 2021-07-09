GFA refers defaulting clubs to Disciplinary Committee for enforcement

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association has referred clubs that owe the Association statutory payments and fines to the Disciplinary Committee for enforcement.

Following several reminders and attempts to get the clubs to settle the share of international transfer fees due to the Association and GHALCA/Juvenile Football, the clubs have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for enforcement.



It would be recalled that the General Secretary has on countless occasions sent notices and reminders to members to clear their indebtedness to the Association but that has proved futile.

Clubs have been reminded on a number of occasions to inform the GFA within three (3) days of receipt of any Transfer fees and to effect payment of GFA Share within seven (7) days upon receipt of the payment from the foreign club. Failure to do so may result in the application of the required sanctions.



The Ghana Football Association will continue to use appropriate means within the regulations to safeguard the financial integrity of the Association.