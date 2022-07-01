0
GFA release calendar for 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022, across all nine Premier League centres.

Prior to the start of next season, Clubs are to note that there will be a mandatory rest period between June 20 to July 19th 2022.

Registration windows is scheduled to start from July 1st and all stakeholders are to take note as this exercise is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which make provision for the opening of registration before the commencement of each football season. The registration period is expected to end on August 15, 2022.

Pre-season preparations start on July 21st and end on September 8, 2022.

Deadlines of all queries should be submitted on or before August 25th 2022.

The Champion of Champions match between Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko SC and FA Cup winners, Hearts of Oak will kick off on September 4th as scheduled.

This calendar follows approval of the plan for the 2022-23 football season by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders to take note of the dates.

