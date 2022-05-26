GFA releases Black Stars programme outline ahead of Madagascar clash

Black Stars training

The Ghana Football Association has officially released the Black Stars itinerary ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opener against Madagascar.



Head Coach, Otto Addo, officially announced named his 33-man squad on Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the games scheduled for June.



According to the outline released by the FA, the team will begin training on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Cape Coast stadium.

They will then hold a double session on Sunday, one session on Tuesday, and two sessions on Tuesday before facing Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1.



The FA announced that the Otto Addo and captain Andre Ayew will attend the pre-match which will be on Tuesday, May 31.



The team will hold two training sessions on Thursday and Friday after the game before jetting off to the Central African Republic for their second group fixture of the AFCON qualifiers on June 4.



The team also take part in a four nations tournament in Japan scheduled for June 2022.



