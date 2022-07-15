0
GFA releases final 2021/22 Premier League table, confirms Ashgold demotion to Division Two League next season

Kotoko Champions 544x400 Asante Kotoko won the Premier League title last season

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League has come to a successful end with Asante Kotoko emerging as worthy champions after 34 rounds of games.

Meanwhile, Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks have been relegated to their respective zones in the Division One League.

AshantiGold has been demoted to the Regional Division Two League beginning from the 2022/23 football season following the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

As a result, the Miners who finished 7th in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, suffers demotion to Division Two.

In accordance with the residual powers given to the Executive Council by the GFA Statutes on matters not specifically provided for, the Council will come up with the modalities on how to replace the Miners in the 2022/23 Premier League.

