GFA responsible for appointing Black Stars coach, not government – Kim Grant

Former Hearts of Oak Coach, Kim Grant

Ghana searching for a new head coach

Ghana set to play Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoff



GFA sacks Milovan Rajevac after a poor performance at AFCON 2021



Former Hearts of Oak Coach Kim Grant believes the Ghana Football Association is responsible for appointing a coach for the national team, Black Stars.



As Ghana searches for a new coach after the dismissal of coach Milovan Rajevac following a disastrous AFCON 2021 campaign, it is alleged that government has persuaded the GFA to appoint an Irish-born Ghanaian coach, Chris Hughton.



However, the GFA has already attempted to appoint German-based Otto Addo as the new head coach of the Black Stars.



But as the battle between the government and the FA continues ahead of Ghana’s all-important 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria, Kim Grant believes the government must not interfere in football issues.

“It is the mandate of the federation to hire coaches, not government,” Grant told The Probe.



“Ultimately, the GFA is under the FIFA and CAF ruling, and the directive is that the GFA has the mandate to actually appoint the next successor for the Black Stars,” the coach said.



He explained that government could only make suggestions to the GFA since they are responsible for paying the coaches but cannot impose a coach on the association.



“So, at this moment in time, it got to be a GFA decision with the support of the government. If the funding is coming from the government so, be it because it is the public’s money,” Mr Grant noted.



Kim Grant’s comments come in the wake of alleged reports of Chris Houghton being the strongest contender who would be appointed as the next Black Stars coach.