GFA reveals 'reason' behind delay in announcement of squad for Nigeria games

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has said that they have intentionally delayed the release of the Black Stars squad for the FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Ghana have been paired against the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the final qualifying round of 2022 FIFA Cup on March 25 for the first leg before travelling to play the second leg four days later.



Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen released his squad for the big game on March 4 but Otto Addo is yet to release his squad for the game and according to Henry Asante Twum, the decision to delay the squad is purely strategic.

“It is a technical decision backed by management, and it is a well-thought-out and purely strategic move.”



“They felt it’s a way of controlling or minimizing the abuse that normally takes place before games, especially on social media. Sometimes, the public abuse gets to the players and affects their mentality,” he told the Ghanaian Times in an interview.



Henry Asante Twum urged the public to remain calm as the association together with the technical handlers are in total control of the situation.



“I know the players and their clubs have been informed and the coaches are in talks with the individual players as we speak. Coaches can choose not to go public at all and it’s within their right to do so,” he added.