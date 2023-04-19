Why Sammy Kuffour resigned from Black Stars management committee

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has confirmed the resignation of Samuel Osei Kuffour as a member of the Black Stars management committee.

Henry Asante Twum revealed that the Bayern Munich legend tendered in his resignation before the 2023 African Cup of Nations doubleheader qualifiers against Angola.



"It's true that Sammy Kuffour has resigned as a Black Stars management committee member. He resigned before the game against Angola."



"He told the GFA that he wants to focus on his duties at the PFAG (Professional Footballers Association of Ghana)," Henry Asante Twum said in an interview with Accra-based Max FM monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.

Samuel Osei Kuffour made 53 appearances for the Black Stars from 1993 to 2006.







JE/KPE