GFA revels in Ghana's win over Nigeria in CHAN qualifiers

Black Galaxies have qualified for the World Cup

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has hailed Ghana’s "valuable" African Nations Championship qualification victory over Nigeria.

The Black Satellites silenced the Super Eagles 5-4 on penalties after the aggregate score stood at 2-2 after Saturday’s second leg, second round fixture at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium.



Goals from Zulkifilu Muhammed and Chijioke Akuneto had given Salisu Yusuf’s men a glimmer of hope, however, it was Annor Walker’s men who had the last laugh.



While addressing the players after the win, Okraku waxed lyrical about the players’ performance despite the challenges they faced in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.



The administrator was quoted by the GFA website: “ I am here to thank and congratulate you. Before you traveled, we had a lengthy conversation and indeed you’ve gone to Abuja to make the nation proud.



“My mission here is to express the gratitude of the GFA and the national to each one of you for the hour done or dear country.

“You went in there to seek qualification and no matter the challenges, you were able to qualify.



“This achievement is valuable because previously we’ve made two or three attempts but we couldn’t make it and you guys have done it.”



Ghana last featured in Chan 2014, where they finished as runners-up, where they lost 4-3 on penalties to Libya after the final ended 0-0 after 120 minutes at the Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town.



Okraku also reserved some accolades for coach Walker for justifying the football body’s faith in him.



“I want to thank coach Annor Walker for this achievement. I remember the day we gave him this job I promised him that he has the confidence of the FA,” he continued.

“[On Saturday], he and his assistants have vindicated us for the confidence we had in them.”



Ghana finished second in the maiden edition of the tournament, losing 2-0 to DR Congo inside Abidjan’s Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny.



Chan is a biennial African football competition exclusively for players based in their home nations.



Morocco are defending champions having won the last edition in Cameroon. The Atlas Lions silenced Mali 2-0 in the final stages at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde.