GFA rolls out plans to uplift women’s football

A photo of a Women's Premier League game

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has laid out plans that will help the association to elevate women's football in the country.

The 2021/22 league season was launched on Tuesday at the Ghana Football Association's secretariat in Accra to usher in the Ghana Premier League, Women's Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Division One League, among other competitions.



The GFA boss during the launch revealed the prize money for the winners of the Women's Premier League and other incentives for the teams.



"Each of the winners in the two zones will receive 50,000 Ghana cedis; the second-placed team from the two zones will also take 30,000 Ghana cedis. Again, each of the 20 clubs will receive football pumps, ball bags, jersey tin bags, mini removable goal post, training cones, footballs, and 20 shield bags for each club for the current season on Thursday," he said.

In addition, the GFA has also introduced the maiden edition of the women's super-cup tournament, which will be played by the four top teams from both the Northern and Southern Zones in last season's Women's Premier League.



According to GFA, the tournament will serve as preparatory ground for the clubs ahead of the 2021/2022 season. The tournament is set to kick off on November 25, 2021.



The 2021/2022 Women's Premier League will start in January 2022.