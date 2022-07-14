1
GFA's Appeals Committee throws out Ashgold, Inter Allies match fixing appeal

The GFA Appeals Committee has dismissed the appeal cases filed by Ashantigold SC and Inter Allies FC against their respective misconduct decisions of the Disciplinary Committee.

Both clubs appealed the decisions of the GFA Disciplinary Committee after being found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

In its decision, the GFA Appeals Committee stated that evidence available to the Committee supports the conclusion reached by the Disciplinary Committee that the match was not played competitively or under competitive circumstances.

The Appeals Committee concluded that “We endorse all sanctions imposed by the GFA Disciplinary Committee on the Clubs, Players, and Officers.”

The Appeals Committee Decision has been forwarded to the parties.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
