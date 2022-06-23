0
GFA's champion of champions set for September 4

Kotoko Champions.jpeg Asante Kotoko won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League trophy

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set aside September 4, 2022, as the date for the Champion of Champions match ahead of the 2022/2023 league season.

This one-off game is to be played between the league champions and the FA Cup winners of the 2021/2022 league season according to Article 9 of the Premier League Regulation (PLR).

Asante Kotoko, who are the league champions, will thus square it off with the winner of the upcoming MTN FA Cup final between Bechem United and Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Last season, Per Article 9(3) of the Premier League Regulation, Accra Hearts of Oak SC were automatic treble winners after annexing the Premier League and the FA Cup titles.

The GFA aims to release dates for next season early to aid members in planning effectively for the 2022/23 football season.

By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders to take note of the date and act accordingly.

