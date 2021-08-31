GFA’s medals to Hearts of Oak are simply unacceptable – Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

• Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe is not happy about the GFA's medals to Hearts of Oak

• Hearts of Oak were awarded two different sets of medals by the GFA



• Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe wants the GFA to invest more in laurels for teams



Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has charged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to do a competent job in awarding quality medals to clubs next season.



For winning the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup, the Phobians were awarded two different sets of medals as well as trophies.



However, pictures of the medals went viral on social media with the public subjecting the FA to harsh critique and ridicule for awarding substandard medals to the double winners.

Reacting to the medals awarded his team in an exclusive interview monitored by Ghanaweb, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe told Joy Sports, he was unimpressed at the sort of medals awarded to the GPL winners.



“We as a club have not complained or said anything, but the FA as a leadership has been there for years, over 60 years now. There have been progress all along, they are there now and they seek the best in the world being done,” the Hearts of Oak board member said.



Adding, “I don’t think there is the need for anyone to put pressure on them to better their positions.... because these 3rd class cups are unacceptable. Look at the sort of medals the boys had, it’s unacceptable.



"Their own leadership should look into it and see that the world is changing and know that we are now well informed and television is everywhere in the world and people are watching."



According to him, it was high time leadership at the FA sit up and do the needful given that the world has progressed over the years.

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe noted that the GFA has enough resources to produce world-class laurels for the team and therefore has to invest appropriately moving forward.



“They have the money there so I don’t see what their problem is, these 3rd class cup and medal they give to the boys, its time they put a stop to it and give something that is up to world standards,” he added0.



Hearts of Oak won the MTN FA Cup beating Ashgold in the finals and also won the Ghana Premier League after over a decade.



