0
Menu
Sports

GFA’s technical director has to find solutions to national team failures - Coach Yusif Basigi

Hasaacas Ladies Coach, Yussif Basigi Former Black Queens coach, Yusif Basigi

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi believes that the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association must find solutions to the failures of Ghana’s national football teams at tournaments.

The national teams have suffered shocking defeats and knockouts from tournaments in recent times.

The Black Princesses were knocked out of the Under-20 World Cup at group stages for the 6th time while the u-17 team were also disqualified from the World Cup and the Black Queens also failed to make it to the Women’s AFCON.

With the downward trajectory of Ghana’s national teams, Basigi has disclosed that it would be in the interest of the GFA Technical Director to address the issues.

“It is for the technical director of the GFA to conduct a general postmortem on all the teams (all women's national teams) and call for a stakeholder engagement to define the problem and share ideas on possible solutions. I think the problem is from the senior team through to all the junior female national teams,” the Hasaacas coach stated.

Basigi also noted that he would not turn down an offer to work for any of the national teams if he is called upon by the GFA.

“I have no option than to accept to work for the nation again if called because it is a national duty that everyone wants to honor. So for me, when I'm given the opportunity, I will never reject it because it is a national call,” coach Yusif Basigi said on Akoma 87.9 FM.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
IMANI Africa hits back at NIA over Ghana Card artwork saga
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery