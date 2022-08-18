GFA’s technical director has to find solutions to national team failures - Coach Yusif Basigi

Former Black Queens coach, Yusif Basigi

Former Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi believes that the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association must find solutions to the failures of Ghana’s national football teams at tournaments.

The national teams have suffered shocking defeats and knockouts from tournaments in recent times.



The Black Princesses were knocked out of the Under-20 World Cup at group stages for the 6th time while the u-17 team were also disqualified from the World Cup and the Black Queens also failed to make it to the Women’s AFCON.



With the downward trajectory of Ghana’s national teams, Basigi has disclosed that it would be in the interest of the GFA Technical Director to address the issues.



“It is for the technical director of the GFA to conduct a general postmortem on all the teams (all women's national teams) and call for a stakeholder engagement to define the problem and share ideas on possible solutions. I think the problem is from the senior team through to all the junior female national teams,” the Hasaacas coach stated.

Basigi also noted that he would not turn down an offer to work for any of the national teams if he is called upon by the GFA.



“I have no option than to accept to work for the nation again if called because it is a national duty that everyone wants to honor. So for me, when I'm given the opportunity, I will never reject it because it is a national call,” coach Yusif Basigi said on Akoma 87.9 FM.



JNA/KPE