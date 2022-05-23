GFA set new date for Ashantigold vs Asante Kotoko clash

Ashantigold vs Asante Kotoko reschedule for June 2

GFA announce new date for Ashanti derby in Obuasi

Ashantigold vs Asante Kotoko reschedule for June 2



Asante Kotoko lead GPL table after matchday 30



The Ghana Football Association have set a new date for the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League matchday twenty-nine clash between Ashantgold and Asante Kotoko.



The game which was initially scheduled for Thursday, May 19, 2022, was postponed due to security concerns, as communicated by the GFA.



"It must be noted, however, that should the security risk and the advice from the Security Services remain unchanged by the next home match of Ashantigold SC, the Association reserves the right to shift the home matches of Ashantigold SC to be played at the club’s selected alternative match venue," GFA wrote on their website.

But a new date has been set and the Ashanti derby will be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi.



"The Ghana Premier League week 29 outstanding match between Ashantigold SC and Asante Kotoko SC has been scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022.



"The match is scheduled to be played at the Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi, and will kick off at 3pm."



"Stakeholders are kindly informed to take note accordingly.



It must be noted, however, that should the security risk and the advice from the Security Services remain unchanged by the next home match of Ashantigold SC, the Association reserves right shift the home matches of Ashantigold SC to be play at the club’s selected alternative match venue," the new statement from the GFA read.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











