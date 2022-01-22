GFA set to appoint interim coach for World Cup playoffs

Ghana Football Association logo

The Ghana Football Association is set to announce an interim coach to take over from Milovan Rajevac ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-offs as Black Stars.

The Serbian coach has been sacked according to reports making rounds in the media space.



Ghana’s Sports Ministry summoned the GFA to a meeting on Friday and directed the FA to sack the Serbian coach immediately after the country’s exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars finished bottom of Group C behind Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros to exit the competition with just a point.



The GFA has agreed in principle to terminate the contract of the 68-year-old and discussions for a replacement are already underway.



An official announcement is expected to come from the Ghana FA on the exit of the Serbian coach.

However, with the World Cup play-offs coming up in March, the Ghana FA will appoint an interim coach to begin preparations for the crucial qualifiers in March.



The Ghana FA will consider appointing a top-notch coach with knowledge about the team, has a recent association with the team, and most importantly, commands the respect of the players.



The Black Stars will find out the team they will play in the World Cup play-offs when the draw is held on Saturday in Cameroon.



Ghana is in pot II of the draw.