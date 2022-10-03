GFA set to launch talent identification program on Wednesday

Bernhard Lippert, GFA Technical Director

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to invite the sports media to the launch of the Talent Identification program on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the GFA Secretariat at 11am.

The National Elite Talent Identification and Development Program is to identify and develop the best-talented youth players (male and female) in the country to form the base of the various national teams.



The Directorate has put together a comprehensive Youth Development Plan that seeks to address all the shortfalls in the Ghanaian football ecosystem.



This well thought out blueprint which is ready for implementation across the various Districts and Regional Football Associations would be unveiled at the program.

Scouts, Coaches and Talent Developers would be deployed to work with the Regional Football Associations to hunt for young talented footballers who will form the base of the national youth teams.



The Technical Directorate led by Bernhard Lippert will address the football fraternity on plans, strategies, programs, policies and selection criteria that have been earmarked to select the best football talents from the woods of Ghana to form the national Academy.