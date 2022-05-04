GFA set to offer Otto Addo an 18-month contract until AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast

Akufo-Addo tasks GFA to maintain technical team
The Ghana Football Association are reported to have tabled an 18-month contract for former Ghana international Otto Addo to head the Black Stars coaching department.
Otto Addo who has confirmed that German-based club, Borussia Dortmund has granted his request to lead the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will combine two jobs.
“I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September and also the World Cup,” Otto Addo said in an interview with Hamburger Adbenblatt Podcast.
According to reports, Otto Addo will be offered an 18-month contract tying him to the Black Stars until after next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast in June 2023.
When given the nod, Otto Addo would take charge of the Black Stars games in the 2023 African Cup qualifiers and also lead Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.
His first task will be in June against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.
Ghana will also face Japan and either Tunisia and Chile in a four nations tournament from June 10 to June 14, 2022.
The Dortmund man was made the interim head coach and led Ghana to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar with assistance from George Boateng and Mas-ud Didi Dramani with Chris Hughton as Technical Advisor.
His tenure as the interim Black Stars coach ended after accomplishing his task of qualifying the Black Stars for the Mundial.
