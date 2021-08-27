GFA set to roll-out refresher courses for CAF License A, B and C coaches next month

The first course will take place at the Ghanaman Centre of Soccer Excellence

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will roll out the all-important Refresher courses for CAF License A, B and C holders which is a key requirement for Club Licensing this season.

These Refresher Courses are in line with the new CAF Coaching Convention which makes provision for refresher coaching courses for all licenses every two (2) years after obtaining the licenses without which the licence expires or becomes invalid.



The first course will take place at the Ghanaman Centre of Soccer Excellence at Prampram from September 12 -16 September 2021.



Director of Coaching Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah will lead the training with assistance and directives from Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and other CAF/FIFA Coaching Instructors.



Coaches are hereby informed that the training fee for the License A Refresher Course is Three Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC3,000) – while License B and C is pegged at Two Thousand Five Hundred (GHC2,500) and Two Thousand Cedis (GHC2,000) respectively.



The fee includes feeding for the five days, accommodation, T-shirts and other learning materials that will be provided during the course.

The CAF Licence "A" Refresher course will also be a prerequisite for the CAF Pro-Licence when it is officially opened by CAF.



Coaches are also to note that holders of the License B and C can only upgrade after undergoing the Refresher courses.



It is imperative for Coaches to take the refresher courses seriously as it will be the main Club Licensing criteria for the 2021/22 season since most of the licences were acquired over two years ago.



The GFA will announce dates for the Licence B and C Refresher Courses in the coming days.



