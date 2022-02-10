GFA settles confusion over Chris Hughton and Bernhard Lippert roles

Chris Hughton and Bernhard Lippert

The Ghana Football Association has settled the confusion over the responsibilities of the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars.



The decision to detail the responsibilities of the GFA Technical Director comes after the appointment of Irish-born Ghanaian coach, Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor for the Black Stars’Technical team.



The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, announced the new technical team for Ghana’s senior national team. Otto Addo was named as the interim coach.

Otto Addo would be assisted by Mas-ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng acting as assistant coaches of the team.



However, the major confusion was Chris Hughton’s role as the Technical Advisor conflicting with Bernhard Lippert role as the Technical Director.



In a latest communique, the GFA listed some six responsibilities of Bernhard Lippert as the Technical Director.



The Technical Director heads the Technical Directorate of the Football Association performs the following functions: