GFA should not give tickets to journalists who did not support Black Stars - Hajia Hamdatu

Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, Former Acting Chairperson for the Convention Peoples Party

The former Acting Chairperson for the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, said it is payback time, suggesting to the Ghana Football Association deny some Ghanaian Sports Journalists tickets to Qatar.

According to her, some Sports journalists in Ghana did not support Black Stars during the 2 leg qualifiers with Nigeria.



"Because some Sports Journalists in this, the way they castigated the team especially, at times if I am driving and I say ‘kai’ I can’t even continue but I am telling GFA those Journalists who will come and queue. Apart from GTV and a few stations that supported the Black Stars, any station that wants to go to Qatar should support themselves. Because you cannot be against Black Stars and then you come and queue at the GFA for ticket to Qatar”, she added.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, she added that, Ghanaians should support the Black Stars because football has brought the nation together.



“Imagine Ghana Black Stars bringing this Cup to this nation?, it can happen. In fact, it has brought the nation together, there is no CPP, NDC, CPP, no no no . We are all one Ghana”, she said.

She appealed to Ghanaians to hope, pray and support the Black Stars to perform better than before.



“My prayer and hope is that they go and perform better. They would go and improve what they did the last time. You see, we’ve gone to quarterfinals before…but now we have gotten new players, there is some kind of hope even though I still have problems with the management but I think the team needs to be supported", she added.



