GFA smiling to the bank following €30k windfall from Asante Kotoko

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

The Ghana Football Association is set for a €30,000 payment from Asante Kotoko, FMIG can confirm.

The above-quoted amount will be paid by Kotoko to the football association as a fulfilment of a 10% charge by the country’s football governing body for any international transfer business.



FMIG sources confirm that the payment will be made following the receipt of an amount of €300,000 from USM Algers by Asante Kotoko in relation to the transfer of striker Kwame Opoku.



Opoku left the Porcupine Warriors for Algeria last year but the payment of his transfer fee was delayed. The delayance forced Kotoko to report USMA to FIFA.

After been threatened with a transfer ban, the Algerian club has quickly made payment, which FMIG’s source confirms was made in the last 72 hours.



Asante Kotoko will now be able to cater for any financial obligations held up as a result of this development, which includes paying the FA the entitled percentage of 10% of the entire transfer fee.