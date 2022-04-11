0
Menu
Sports

GFA statement on armed robbery attack on FC Savannah Ladies

Savannah Ladies 300x200.webp Savannah Ladies line up for a game

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) received with shock news of the unfortunate armed robbery attack on the team bus of FC Savannah Ladies.

The team's bus on its way Tamale to Kumasi for the Women’s Premier League Matchweek 14 match against Dreamz Ladies FC at the Bantama Astro pitch on Saturday.

Though we are pleased with news that players and technical staff are currently safe, we call on Security authorities to beef up security on our highways to avoid such incidents.

We also wish the injured club Physiotherapist a speedy recovery.

Traveling clubs are hereby advised to avoid night travels, and where required engage the security services or seek security advice before making trips.

The GFA will further engage the Ghana Police Service in providing adequate security support to teams when they travel across the country.

The GFA will continue to provide the needed support to FC Savannah with regard to this matter.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes
Late Evangelist Morgan was detained at Osu Castle under Rawlings government - Kumchacha
Ken Agyapong cites 2010 documents exposing Ablakwa’s private jet trips as Deputy Minister
I don't care about NPP being better than NDC - Dr. Smart Sarpong replies Bawumia
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
Former First Lady Emily Akuffo has died
Related Articles: