GFA submits budget for 2021 AFCON to Sports Ministry

The Black Stars of Ghana

Black Stars paired in Group C of AFCON

Prize money for Afcon 2021 is $4.5m



Black Stars to camp in Qatar ahead of tournament



The Ghana Football Association has submitted the budget for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which will take place in Cameroon in 2022.



The Black Stars are part of the 24 countries who will be competing for glory in the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2022.



As a result, GFA has prepared their budget and have sent it to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and scrutiny before approval.

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum confirmed the news that the GFA has sent the budget to the AFCON 2021 to the Ministry in an interview with Asempa FM.



The AFCON was originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021 but CAF changed it back to January and February due to unfavourable climatic conditions.



Meanwhile, the current prize money for the Africa Cup of Nations is $4.5m.



The Black Stars according to reports will camp in Qatar ahead of the tournament which will be held in Cameroon.



The Black Stars will play three friendly matches with Algeria being one of them.