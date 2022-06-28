GFA summon Albert Commey over match-fixing allegations

Deputy Chief Executive of Officer (CEO) of Ashantigold, Albert Commey

RTU survive relegation after beating Hearts of Oak

Eleven Wonders relegated despite beating Aduana



King Faisal survive relegation after Beating Legon Cities



The Ghana Football Association have summoned Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ashantigold, Albert Commey, over his match-fixing claims.



The former Ghana-U20 management member alleged that four matches played on week 34 of the just-ended Ghana Premie League season were fixed.



The FA via a release on their website has indicated that the experience administrator has been invited to assist in investigating the said matches.



According to the FA, Commey will meet the FA on Friday, July 9, 2022, at 2 pm.

Albert Commey, in his interview with Space FM, alleged that Gold Stars' 2-2 draw with Ashantigold, Eleven Wonders' 2-1 win over Aduana Stars, King Faisal's 2-1 win over Legon Cities, and RTU's 4-1 away win over Hearts of Oak were all fixed.



“The matches between Bibiani Gold Stars and Ashgold was a fixed match, Techiman wonders vs Aduana Stars was a Fixed match, King Faisal vs Legon Cities was a fixed match and lastly Hearts vs RTU was also a fixed match."



Among the four matches, King Faisal and RTU, who were battling for survival, escaped relegation due to their respective victories.



Meanwhile, Eleven Wonders, despite beating Aduana, were relegated after Faisal and RTU avoided defeat.



Wonders joined WAFA and Elimina Sharks as the three teams who bid their farewell to top-flight football.



EE/FNOQ