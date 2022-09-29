GFA suspends 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League

New Ghana Premier League Logo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League has been put on hold.

According to a statement released on the FA's website on Thursday, September 29, 2022, the decision was made in response to an injunction sought by Ashantigold from the Human Rights High Court.



"This follows a Motion on Notice for Injunction filed yesterday at the Human Rights High Court by Ashantigold SC and served on the GFA's lawyers yesterday afternoon," reads the statement.



"Following the receipt of the Motion, the Association has decided to put the league on hold until the determination of a Motion on Notice for Injunction by the court on October 14, 2022," the FA added.



The GFA in their statement called for cooled among all stakeholders in this turbulent moment.



"The Association wishes to urge all stakeholders - sponsors and partners and clubs who have invested in the league, players whose livelihood depends on the league, match officials, administrators, officials and supporters of the league and the clubs to remain calm," the statement entreated.



The GFA in their statement also assured all stakeholders that they will ensure the league's calendar will not be affected.

"The Association will endeavour to seek redress for the prompt return of the Premier League and ensure that the calendar is not further disrupted in this world cup year," the statement read.



The FA's Disciplinary Committee found Ashantigold guilty of match manipulation in their home game against Inter Allies during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Following that, the Committee demoted both clubs to the country's third-tier league and suspended other officials involved.



In response to what the Miners deemed as an unfair decision by the GFA, Ashantigold petitioned the Human Rights High Court for an injunction on September 9, 2022, to halt the start of the new Ghana Premier League season.



