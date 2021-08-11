GFA takes delivery of referees’ kits from sponsor ZAZ Produkte

A photo of some Ghanaian referees

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has taken delivery of One Thousand and Fifty (1050) referees’ kits from ZAZ Produkte, a German sports clothing company.

This follows the announcement of ZAZ Produkte as the official referees’ kit sponsor in October 2020.



The partnership which was led by Club Consult Africa, the local representative of the German firm is for a period of three football seasons.



The consignment includes 300 pieces of uniforms for Premier League referees, 480 for Division One League referees, and 270 for referees who officiate in the Women’s Premier League.



The deal will ensure the availability of referee shirts, shorts, and socks during the three-year period.







Referees and Assistant Referees in the Premier League, the Division One League, and the Women’s Premier League will benefit from the deal.

ZAZ Produkte is a company for Sports clothing and all sort of Gloves in Germany and having a Manufacturing unit in Pakistan.



They are represented in Ghana by Club Consult Africa, a Sports Management Company with expertise in Athlete Management, Representation, and Consultation.











