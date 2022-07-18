GFA target European friendly match for Black Stars ahead of World Cup

Black Stars of Ghana

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that the FA wants to line up a friendly match for the Black Stars before the 2022 FIFA World Cup commences.



According to him, though CAF has refused to reschedule the AFCON 2024 qualifiers, Ghana only has a slight opportunity to play one friendly matches during the international window before the World Cup commences.



He explained that the GFA are considering getting an European team for a friendly match to give the Black Stars a fair idea of their opponents, Portugal heading into the World Cup.



“So far we are thinking of playing at least one friendly match before we get to Qatar. Some offers are on the table and the leaders are still considering them. Within the next few weeks, we will come out and make it public on the country we will play against,” Henry Asante Twum said on Asempa FM.

He added that the Black Stars have been fortunate in playing against some teams in the Kirin Cup who have similarities to the opponents they would face at the World Cup.



“We have tasted Japan and we have a fair idea of the Asians. The Koreans prefer long balls and running but Japan prefer passing but generally, they are all aggressive.



“Even though Chile did not qualify for the World Cup, they gave us a slit idea of the South American style of play.



“So if we get a European team, they will give us an idea of what to expect although you can watch their videos to know what to expect,” he stated.



The Black Stars will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



JNA/KPE