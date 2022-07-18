2
Menu
Sports

GFA target European friendly match for Black Stars ahead of World Cup

Black Stars 5678909876 Black Stars of Ghana

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana prepare for 2022 World Cup

Ghana to face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at WC

Clubs to release players 10 days before World Cup

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that the FA wants to line up a friendly match for the Black Stars before the 2022 FIFA World Cup commences.

According to him, though CAF has refused to reschedule the AFCON 2024 qualifiers, Ghana only has a slight opportunity to play one friendly matches during the international window before the World Cup commences.

He explained that the GFA are considering getting an European team for a friendly match to give the Black Stars a fair idea of their opponents, Portugal heading into the World Cup.

“So far we are thinking of playing at least one friendly match before we get to Qatar. Some offers are on the table and the leaders are still considering them. Within the next few weeks, we will come out and make it public on the country we will play against,” Henry Asante Twum said on Asempa FM.

He added that the Black Stars have been fortunate in playing against some teams in the Kirin Cup who have similarities to the opponents they would face at the World Cup.

“We have tasted Japan and we have a fair idea of the Asians. The Koreans prefer long balls and running but Japan prefer passing but generally, they are all aggressive.

“Even though Chile did not qualify for the World Cup, they gave us a slit idea of the South American style of play.

“So if we get a European team, they will give us an idea of what to expect although you can watch their videos to know what to expect,” he stated.

The Black Stars will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Dafeamekpor calls out EC for misrepresenting John Boadu’s results in words
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Details on how delegates allegedly took ‘big cash’ from John Boadu and his boy Abanga but rejected them
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
Related Articles: